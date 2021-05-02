Navigating Asian Settler Responsibilities in Hawaii and Fiji - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 926 3160 2840 Passcode: HAWAII

Navigating Asian Settler Responsibilities in Hawaii and Fiji

Friday, May 7, 2021, 3:00pm – 4:30pm

The Office of Equal Opportunity and Philosophy Department are excited to invite you to join us this Friday, May 7, from 3-4:15 on Zoom, for



The Space Between Oceans: Navigating Asian Settler Responsibilities in Hawai'i and Fiji.



We look forward to listening, learning and engaging in follow-up Q&A with our panelists. Hope to see you there!



This panel aims to consider Asian Settler responsibilities through transoceanic reflections with Native Hawaiian and Indigenous Fijian narrative relationalities with the sea. The panelists recognize as a starting point the critiques of settlers of color made by Kanaka Maoli activists, such as Haunani Kay Trask and hope to develop a conceptual framework that deeply examines how epistemic practices of knowing oceans and waterways aids in cultivating ethical orientations that both are critical of settler colonial occupation within Oceania and reconstructing alternative conceptions of the sea as migratory pathways that are anchored to modalities of place-based ecologies, one that evades colonial logics that render the sea as passive. Navigating the terrain of the space between oceans requires a trans-oceanic consciousness. A trans-oceanic consciousness recognizes that islanders are inexplicably oceanic people, the ocean animates the presence of the space between islands. As Epeli Hauʻofa reminds us a “sea of islands” invokes a trans-oceanic consciousness that navigates across oceans and finds landings on the liminal ecologies of the sand, the coral, and the tides. The extension of the island is the sea. In this panel, we will engage in dialogue on how Asian settler responsibilities ought to be guided by a trans-oceanic consciousness that brings together Oceanic cultures in Hawaiʻi and Fiji.



Presenters:



Halena Kapuni-Reynolds, PhD Candidate, American Studies, Graduate Assistant, Museum

Studies Certificate Program, University of Hawai’i at Manōa



Roots and Routes along Keaukaha's Seashore: Tidalectic Repertoires of Place



Tarisi Vunidilo, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, University of Hawai’i at Hilo



iTaukei Oceanic Connections: Our Life, Our Stories



Ryan McCormack, Kumu hula Māunuunu, a school of traditional Hawaiian dance and chant in

Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi; and a lecturer in the Hawaiʻi Life Styles Department at Hawaiʻi Community College



Cultivating a Trans-Oceanic Framework of Asian Settler Allyship through the Mythology of Pele



Celia Bardwell-Jones, Professor of Philosophy, University of Hawai’i at Hilo





Commentator: Towards a Trans-oceanic Consciousness: Navigating Philosophies of the Sea

