Navigating Asian Settler Responsibilities in Hawaii and Fiji - Event Details
This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 926 3160 2840 Passcode: HAWAII
Navigating Asian Settler Responsibilities in Hawaii and Fiji
The Office of Equal Opportunity and Philosophy Department are excited to invite you to join us this Friday, May 7, from 3-4:15 on Zoom, for
The Space Between Oceans: Navigating Asian Settler Responsibilities in Hawai'i and Fiji.
We look forward to listening, learning and engaging in follow-up Q&A with our panelists. Hope to see you there!
This panel aims to consider Asian Settler responsibilities through transoceanic reflections with Native Hawaiian and Indigenous Fijian narrative relationalities with the sea. The panelists recognize as a starting point the critiques of settlers of color made by Kanaka Maoli activists, such as Haunani Kay Trask and hope to develop a conceptual framework that deeply examines how epistemic practices of knowing oceans and waterways aids in cultivating ethical orientations that both are critical of settler colonial occupation within Oceania and reconstructing alternative conceptions of the sea as migratory pathways that are anchored to modalities of place-based ecologies, one that evades colonial logics that render the sea as passive. Navigating the terrain of the space between oceans requires a trans-oceanic consciousness. A trans-oceanic consciousness recognizes that islanders are inexplicably oceanic people, the ocean animates the presence of the space between islands. As Epeli Hauʻofa reminds us a “sea of islands” invokes a trans-oceanic consciousness that navigates across oceans and finds landings on the liminal ecologies of the sand, the coral, and the tides. The extension of the island is the sea. In this panel, we will engage in dialogue on how Asian settler responsibilities ought to be guided by a trans-oceanic consciousness that brings together Oceanic cultures in Hawaiʻi and Fiji.
Presenters:
Halena Kapuni-Reynolds, PhD Candidate, American Studies, Graduate Assistant, Museum
Studies Certificate Program, University of Hawai’i at Manōa
Roots and Routes along Keaukaha's Seashore: Tidalectic Repertoires of Place
Tarisi Vunidilo, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, University of Hawai’i at Hilo
iTaukei Oceanic Connections: Our Life, Our Stories
Ryan McCormack, Kumu hula Māunuunu, a school of traditional Hawaiian dance and chant in
Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi; and a lecturer in the Hawaiʻi Life Styles Department at Hawaiʻi Community College
Cultivating a Trans-Oceanic Framework of Asian Settler Allyship through the Mythology of Pele
Celia Bardwell-Jones, Professor of Philosophy, University of Hawai’i at Hilo
Commentator: Towards a Trans-oceanic Consciousness: Navigating Philosophies of the Sea
Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation requests: Contact 808-932-7642
For more information, contact: eeoaa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7642
What's also happening?
Announcements
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
- General Education redesign team wanted!
- Aloha Vulcans! The Summer 2021 General Education Institute is looking for applicants! Now is the time to speak your mind on general education classes! Currently, the University of Hawai’i has formed a UH General Education Curriculum Design ...
- University Radio Hilo (KUHH 101.1fm) - Apply Now!
- As a communications base of University of Hawaii at Hilo (UH Hilo), University Radio Hilo (URH) provides the opportunity for UH Hilo students to gain experience, education and training in radio broadcasting. ...
- Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
- Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.