Hāmākua Hero Presentation - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Register online and zoom link will be sent directly to you.

Hāmākua Hero Presentation Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 4:00pm In preparation for Asian-American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage month in May, University Housing & Residence Life, in collaboration with the Center for Global Education & Exchange, presents a virtual presentation by Dr. Patsy Iwasaki (UH Hilo English Instructor) about her book, Hāmākua Hero. It is a true story of Japanese immigrant Katsu Goto and the racial injustices Japanese immigrants faced in the plantations of Honokaʻa upon their arrival in 1885. The Zoom session will be held on April 27th at 4:00 PM. Please sign up to receive a complimentary signed copy of the book (first 20 registered) and the Zoom information. For more information, contact: uhhrl@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7205

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 25, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements