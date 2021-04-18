Gratitude Journaling Relaxation Station - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Gratitude Journaling Relaxation Station Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lanai Relaxation station to fulfill journaling as a self-care activity. For more information, contact: uhhcsout@hawaii.edu (808) 896-7793

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 18, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements