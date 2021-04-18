Ke Kalahea: Celebrating Spring 2021 Graduates - Event Details

This event is being held online. Must be a UH Hilo graduating senior.

Ke Kalahea: Celebrating Spring 2021 Graduates Monday, April 19, 2021 Ke Kalahea, the student newspaper, would like to feature our current graduating class and connect with as many seniors as possible. Included is a google survey, we ask that you respond by Friday, April 16. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Lauren at lauren64@hawaii.edu



docs.google.com/forms/d/1zl3abKhqI2QzIEpfWHG_0p5vW0iHf1d7xbS7bws3lsw/edit For more information, contact: lauren64@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372 Tags:

