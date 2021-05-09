General Education redesign team wanted! - Announcement Details
General Education redesign team wanted!
Aloha Vulcans!
The Summer 2021 General Education Institute is looking for applicants! Now is the time to speak your mind on general education classes! Currently, the University of Hawai’i has formed a UH General Education Curriculum Design team and we need students like you to participate in the new process to design a new General Education curriculum for the entire UH System. The aim of this team is to ensure students can provide a unique perspective that addresses the ideal of attending classes that are competency based as opposed to requirement based. Many students may find themselves feeling that they must complete a checklist of classes that may not address a wider range of subjects. This team will address the General Education required classes and discuss how these classes can accommodate students with a variety of interests. Results from team meetings will be presented at the town halls in the following academic year (fall 2021) and spring (2022) where revisions will be made.
Three students will be chosen to sit on the team from July 6-30th and will meet daily Monday-Friday with the addition of virtual meetings. Reading and writing tasks will be assigned in order to complete the team’s design goal. For compensation, each participant will have the chance to earn a stipend of $2,500 divided into two checks that will be paid in August and September. Each student will be chosen by the Associate Vice President for Academic Strategy as well as the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs.
If you are interested in joining this team, use the following link to sign up now!
Form: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdjVEueDb2y5fTXtRd1XcYbJD8_DLreBhJRDCv7V5_KLiyD8Q/viewform
For additional information, visit General Education Redesign website for more information.
Website link: www.hawaii.edu/offices/vp-academic-strategy/academic-programs-and-policy/general-education-redesign/
For more information, contact: uhhsa2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367
