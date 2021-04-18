UHHSA Election Application - Final Week Left! - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

UHHSA Election Application - Final Week Left!

Monday, April 19, 2021

Apply for UHHSA elections at the following link or by picking up an application at Campus Center 210: Application.



UHHSA is holding upcoming elections for the 2021-2022 year. We offer many various senator and executive positions. All of these positions offer a chance for you to get an award-for-service and help the UH Hilo community by spearheading initiatives that make a change on campus. These positions can be invaluable for your college and offer you a fun chance to meet new people, feel as though you are making a difference, and grow your skills that can come in handy in future careers. In this past year alone, UHHSA has assisted in funding food pantries for students & creating resolutions regarding the current budget cuts happening. I encourage you all to consider the attached application.



The deadline to appear on this year’s ballot will be April 25th at 11:59 pm.



You can turn your applications in via email to our advisor Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu or in person at Campus Center 210. Please note that the Campus Center office is open M-F 8-4:30 pm except for holidays.



Elections will take place this year between May 3 and May 7. Elections will be completely online.





For questions please contact our Elections Chair KIt at uhhsavp@hawaii.edu

