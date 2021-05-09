University Radio Hilo (KUHH 101.1fm) - Apply Now! - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

University Radio Hilo (KUHH 101.1fm) - Apply Now!

As a communications base of University of Hawaii at Hilo (UH Hilo), University Radio Hilo (URH) provides the opportunity for UH Hilo students to gain experience, education and training in radio broadcasting. URH also strives to improve the quality of life for the university community and general public through the broadcast of diverse, musical, cultural, educational and informative programming.



From broadcasting to audio and music production, URH serves as a creative outlet for students to explore aspects of music and DJing, while also finding their own voice.



KUHH 101.1fm: “Where our Voice Is your Voice”

Staff Positions Available:

-General Manager

-Program and Music Coordinator

-News and Promotions Coordinator



Eligibility Requirements:

1. Must be a UHHilo student

2. Have a minimum GPA of 2.0

3. Enrolled in 6 or more credits

Up to 15 DJ positions are also available:

Eligibility Requirements:

1. May be a UH Hilo student, or a HawCC student (upon availability)

2. Have a minimum GPA of 2.0

3. Enrolled in 6 or more credits



For more information please visit: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/radio/

For more information, contact: urh@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7359

