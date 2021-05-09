University Radio Hilo (KUHH 101.1fm) - Apply Now! - Announcement Details
University Radio Hilo (KUHH 101.1fm) - Apply Now!
As a communications base of University of Hawaii at Hilo (UH Hilo), University Radio Hilo (URH) provides the opportunity for UH Hilo students to gain experience, education and training in radio broadcasting. URH also strives to improve the quality of life for the university community and general public through the broadcast of diverse, musical, cultural, educational and informative programming.
From broadcasting to audio and music production, URH serves as a creative outlet for students to explore aspects of music and DJing, while also finding their own voice.
KUHH 101.1fm: “Where our Voice Is your Voice”
--
Staff Positions Available:
-General Manager
-Program and Music Coordinator
-News and Promotions Coordinator
Eligibility Requirements:
1. Must be a UHHilo student
2. Have a minimum GPA of 2.0
3. Enrolled in 6 or more credits
--
Up to 15 DJ positions are also available:
Eligibility Requirements:
1. May be a UH Hilo student, or a HawCC student (upon availability)
2. Have a minimum GPA of 2.0
3. Enrolled in 6 or more credits
For more information please visit: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/radio/
For more information, contact: urh@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7359
Tags: UH UH Hilo Radio KUHH101.1fm URH University Radio Hilo Student DJ Music Creative Audio Production Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions - Apply Now!
- Vulcan Video Productions is UH Hilo's video production program that provides opportunities for students to gain experience and education in video production and broadcasting with high quality equipment and editing programs. ...
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
- General Education redesign team wanted!
- Aloha Vulcans! The Summer 2021 General Education Institute is looking for applicants! Now is the time to speak your mind on general education classes! Currently, the University of Hawai’i has formed a UH General Education Curriculum Design ...
- University Radio Hilo (KUHH 101.1fm) - Apply Now!
- As a communications base of University of Hawaii at Hilo (UH Hilo), University Radio Hilo (URH) provides the opportunity for UH Hilo students to gain experience, education and training in radio broadcasting. ...
- Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
- Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.