Lā Honua / Earth Week Kīpaepae - Event Details
This event is being held online. Please register at https://hilo.hawaii.edu/earthfair/symposium/registration.php
Lā Honua / Earth Week Kīpaepae
Please join Kumu Kekoa Harman and his UH Hilo KHAW 204 class to celebrate the starting of Lā Honua Earth Week, with a Kīpaepae.
The UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC communities are invited to participate in a Virtual Earth Day / Lā Honua Celebration. Theme: Makawalu: Environmental Kinship Across Communities
The Virtual Lā Honua Symposium on April 21 and April 22 features:
2 Kī-note presentations: Kuʻulei Keakalani & Pele Kaʻio
Chancellorsʻ Presentation on Sustainability Initiatives: UH Hilo, Hawaiʻi CC Manono & Pālamanui
7 Presentations conducted by our students, faculty and community members
5 Workshops conducted by our students, faculty, and staff
An Alumni Panel with 6 panelists doing Aloha ʻĀina/Sustainability work
A Virtual Huakaʻi
Outside of that April 21/22 Afternoon Schedule but associated with it:
To open Earth Week: a Kīpaepae with Kekoa Harman on Monday, April 19
To close Earth Week: a Kī-Note with Manu Meyer on Friday, April 23
Please register for Virtual Symposium events via the UH Hilo Earth Fair Website, at hilo.hawaii.edu/earthfair/. Registration can take place at any time, including on the days of the Symposium. Those who register and attend sessions will receive makana or gifts, either to be mailed or picked up at UH Hilo.
Early registration (by April 16) is encouraged (required for some workshops). In some cases participants will be mailed materials in advance or emailed shopping lists, recipes, text for chants, etc.
Hawaiʻi Community College and the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo are equal opportunity/affirmative action institutions and are committed to a policy of non-discrimination on the basis or face, sex, age, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, disability, marital status, arrest and court record, sexual orientation, status as a covered veteran, national guard, victims of domestic or sexual violence, gender identity and expression, genetic information, citizenship, credit history, and income assignment. For inquiries regarding non-discrimination policies, please contact Dorinna Cortez, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, dorinna@hawaii.edu (Hawaiʻi CC) and Farrah-Marie Gomes fmgomes@hawaii.edu (UH Hilo) For disability accommodations, please contact hawccds@hawaii.edu (Hawaiʻi CC) or uds@hawaii.edu (UH Hilo)
For more information, contact: mshuey@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7258
Tags: Earth Fair Lā Honua Symposium Environment Sustainability Earth Day Online Presentation Seminar
What's also happening?
Announcements
- The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu
- The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu By Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl Directed by Justina Mattos Set during the tumultuous period immediately following the fall of the kapu system and during the arrival of the first American missionaries, The ...
- 2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions - Apply Now!
- Vulcan Video Productions is UH Hilo's video production program that provides opportunities for students to gain experience and education in video production and broadcasting with high quality equipment and editing programs. ...
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
- Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
- Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.