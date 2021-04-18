Day 2: Lā Honua / Earth Day 2021 - Virtual Symposium - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Please register at https://hilo.hawaii.edu/earthfair/symposium/registration.php

Day 2: Lā Honua / Earth Day 2021 - Virtual Symposium

Thursday, April 22, 2021, 12:00pm – 4:30pm

The UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC communities are invited to participate in a Virtual Earth Day / Lā Honua Celebration. Theme: Makawalu: Environmental Kinship Across Communities



See Day 2: Thursday Schedule @ hilo.hawaii.edu/earthfair/symposium/#thurs



The Virtual Lā Honua Symposium on April 21 and April 22 features:



2 Kī-note presentations: Kuʻulei Keakalani & Pele Kaʻio

Chancellorsʻ Presentation on Sustainability Initiatives: UH Hilo, Hawaiʻi CC Manono & Pālamanui

7 Presentations conducted by our students, faculty and community members

5 Workshops conducted by our students, faculty, and staff

An Alumni Panel with 6 panelists doing Aloha ʻĀina/Sustainability work

A Virtual Huakaʻi



Outside of that April 21/22 Afternoon Schedule but associated with it:



To open Earth Week: a Kīpaepae with Kekoa Harman on Monday, April 19

To close Earth Week: a Kī-Note with Manu Meyer on Friday, April 23



Please register for Virtual Symposium events via the UH Hilo Earth Fair Website, at hilo.hawaii.edu/earthfair/. Registration can take place at any time, including on the days of the Symposium. Those who register and attend sessions will receive makana or gifts, either to be mailed or picked up at UH Hilo.



Early registration (by April 16) is encouraged (required for some workshops). In some cases participants will be mailed materials in advance or emailed shopping lists, recipes, text for chants, etc.





For more information, contact: mshuey@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7258

