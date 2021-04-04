ʻUaʻu in Kohala, TCBES Natural Resource Seminar Series - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: petrel

ʻUaʻu in Kohala, TCBES Natural Resource Seminar Series Friday, April 9, 2021, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Seminar title: Finding ʻUaʻu in Kohala



Speaker: Alex Wang, Specialist III, Hilo Natural Area Reserve System, DLNR DOFAW



Abstract: The ʻUaʻu (Pterodroma sandwichensis) is a federally and state listed endangered native seabird to Hawaiʻi. Once one of the most numerous species in Hawaiʻi and an important food, navigation, and fertilization resource to the islands, the remaining populations of this species are rare and cryptic on Hawaiʻi Island. While most of their life they spend at sea, the ʻuaʻu only comes to land to breed in underground burrows, which it does at night. This presentation is about the lengthy and iterative process the Natural Area Reserve Program of the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife has gone about finding a colony in the mountain of Kohala and actions they are taking to manage for their conservation.



