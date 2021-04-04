Free healthcare webinar: over-the-counter pain relievers - Event Details
Free healthcare webinar: over-the-counter pain relievers
“How to select appropriate over-the-counter pain relievers”
Tylenol, Motrin and Voltaren are a few of the brand-name pain relievers commonly seen in local pharmacies. When do you need to use them? And which one is right for you?
This series of webinars on healthcare topics will be offered to the public in April and May by student pharmacists of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy. All webinars are free to the public, and interested participants need to register ahead of time to receive the webinar link, at
pharmacy.uhh.hawaii.edu/news/free-healthcare-webinars-offered-dkicp-student-pharmacists
Special Restrictions: All webinars are free to the public, and interested participants need to register ahead of time to receive the webinar link, at pharmacy.uhh.hawaii.edu,
For more information, contact: alyson@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7339
Tags: Online Only Pharmacy
