UHHSA Oh Hell Week - Day 2 - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

UHHSA Oh Hell Week - Day 2 Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 11:00am – 12:00pm Location: CC Plaza Are you stressing and studying your brain out? So are we! Come get your study on with UHHSA and get ready to ace those finals!



Join us for OH Hell Week from Monday, May 3rd - Wednesday, May 5th daily in the Campus Center Plaza. There will be food, refreshments, snacks, and student giveaways while supplies last!



For questions contact uhhsa@hawaii.edu. Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask and bring a validated Spring 2021 UH Hilo ID For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of May 2, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements