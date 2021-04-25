Ka Makaku - Event Details

Ka Makaku Saturday, May 1, 2021, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: CC301 As tradition, BOSP hosts Ka Makaku to thank its publications for their hard work and dedication throughout the academic year. The Board uses this event as a way to mahalo and celebrate the publications team members for all the hard work they have contributed to their organizations. We plan to show our appreciation through a hybrid in-person/virtual format with the former paying special care to ensure that attendees wear proper face coverings and keep social distance.



We invite all UH Hilo students to attend and learn more about the publications, our teams, and opportunities for getting involved. Food is limited, first come first serve. Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask, and bring a validated UH Hilo Spring 2021 ID. For more information, contact: bospch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7371 Tags:

