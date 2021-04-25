Pharmacy Student Morale Booster - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Pharmacy Student Morale Booster

Friday, April 30, 2021, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: CC Plaza

Aloha UH Hilo pharmacy students!



Take a break from studying and stop by Campus Center Plaza on Friday, April 30, for some delicious food and refreshments, and pharmacy-related giveaways while supplies last, courtesy of UHHSA. For event inquiries, please contact uhhsa4@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must wear a face covering at all times. Must be a current DKICP pharmacy student and bring validated Spring 2021 UH Hilo ID for giveaways.

For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

