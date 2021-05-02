Boba and Chill with SAC - Event Details

Boba and Chill with SAC Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 3:00pm – 5:00pm Location: CC Plaza Come to CC Plaza to talk to SAC about our open positions for next year while drinking milk tea and boba!



Various flavours will be offered courtesy of Teapresso.



All students are welcome with any Spring 2021 ID validation!



Please email the event planner if you have any questions or concerns at sacep4@hawaii.edu Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

