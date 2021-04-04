URH Live Show: Letʻs Talk About Mental Health - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. You can listen online through the link or through Hiloʻs FM Radio: KUHH 101.1fm-LP Hilo

URH Live Show: Letʻs Talk About Mental Health Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 11:00am – 2:00pm Location: Online TO COMMEMORATE THE LAUNCHING OF URH’S ONLINE STREAM, THE DJS HERE AT URH ARE GOING TO HOST A 3 HOUR SHOW WHERE WE TALK ABOUT SOMETHING WE CARE DEEPLY ABOUT: MENTAL HEALTH



The DJ Lineup is as follows:

Adrian (DJ AP) 11am- 11:30

Trevor (DJ Cypher)- 11:30am -12pm

Mike T. (Host of the Mic with Mike) 12pm-12:30pm

Sasha (Sister Sauce) 12:30pm-1pm

Michaela (Co-Host of LGBTea) 1pm-1:30pm

Uʻi (Uʻilani Jams) 1:30pm-2pm



Tune in through KUHH 101.1fm- LP Hilo on the Radio, or online through the link provided (and QR code) v7player.wostreaming.net/8356 For more information, contact: urh@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7359

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 4, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements