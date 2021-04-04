URH Live Show: Letʻs Talk About Mental Health - Event Details
This event is being held online. You can listen online through the link or through Hiloʻs FM Radio: KUHH 101.1fm-LP Hilo
URH Live Show: Letʻs Talk About Mental Health
Location: Online
TO COMMEMORATE THE LAUNCHING OF URH’S ONLINE STREAM, THE DJS HERE AT URH ARE GOING TO HOST A 3 HOUR SHOW WHERE WE TALK ABOUT SOMETHING WE CARE DEEPLY ABOUT: MENTAL HEALTH
The DJ Lineup is as follows:
Adrian (DJ AP) 11am- 11:30
Trevor (DJ Cypher)- 11:30am -12pm
Mike T. (Host of the Mic with Mike) 12pm-12:30pm
Sasha (Sister Sauce) 12:30pm-1pm
Michaela (Co-Host of LGBTea) 1pm-1:30pm
Uʻi (Uʻilani Jams) 1:30pm-2pm
Tune in through KUHH 101.1fm- LP Hilo on the Radio, or online through the link provided (and QR code) v7player.wostreaming.net/8356
For more information, contact: urh@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7359
