College of Pharmacy Career Pathways Symposium - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Zoom link will be sent to those who RSVP

College of Pharmacy Career Pathways Symposium Saturday, April 3, 2021, 9:00am – 11:30am Aloha UH Hilo pharmacy students,



Join us on Saturday, April 3rd, from 9 - 11:30 am HST on Zoom for our spring leadership symposium: “Finding your Career Pathways and Planning for Success.” Dr. Karen Pellegrin, DKICP senior faculty and Director of Continuing Education, Strategic Planning, and the Center for Rural Health Science, will present on how to plan for success through the use of S.M.A.R.T. goals. Dr. Jairus Mahoe, 2016 alumnus, will share his experiences on his pathway to success from DKICP to his current positions as a Medical Affairs pharmacist at MedImpact Healthcare Systems and President of the San Diego Society of Health-System Pharmacists.



If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Kateleen Caye Bio at kcbio@hawaii.edu.

RSVP required to attend event. For more information, contact: kcbio@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 28, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements