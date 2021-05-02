URH, DJ Gathering - Event Details
URH, DJ Gathering
Location: CC 313 and 306
Want to learn more about URH and possibly becoming a DJ?
URH, with a goal of developing a culture within the group, invite students to drop in and see the kind of equipment DJs get to use. These gatherings are bi-weekly, and hope to have DJs invite their friends to also join the program. URH will provide resources and information to students who show up.
Food is as supplies last, and is either Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza.
Special Restrictions: Mask required & Social distancing enforced.
For more information, contact: urh@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7359
Tags: Campus Center URH radio music College Radio DJ BOMB
