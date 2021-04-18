URH, DJ Gathering - Event Details

URH, DJ Gathering Friday, April 23, 2021, 5:30pm – 7:00pm Location: CC 313 and 306 Interested in learning more about bringing a DJ or other opportunities with in URH?



URH, with a goal of developing a culture within the group, invite students to drop in and see the kind of equipment DJs get to use. These gatherings are bi-weekly, and hope to have DJs invite their friends to also join the program. URH will provide resources and information to students who show up.



Food is as supplies last, and is either Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza. Special Restrictions: Masks are required For more information, contact: urh@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7359

