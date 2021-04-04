URH, DJ Gathering - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

URH, DJ Gathering Friday, April 9, 2021, 5:30pm – 7:00pm Location: CC 313 and 306 URH, with a goal of developing a culture within the group, invite students to drop in and see the kind of equipment DJs get to use. These gatherings are bi-weekly, and hope to have DJs invite their friends to also join the program. URH will provide resources and information to students who show up.



Food is as supplies last; - either Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza. For more information, contact: urh@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7359

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 4, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements