UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series: UpCycle HI - Event Details
This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 758 6133 3328 Passcode: upcyclehi
UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series: UpCycle HI
Location: Zoom
Aloha e UH Hilo Students!
Please join the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) for our virtual Sustainability Speaker Series event on Wednesday, April 28th, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. HST.
Our featured speaker is Mattie Mae Larson, the founder and creator of Upcycle Hawai'i, a locally-owned business that diverts materials from our local landfills and through hand-made processes creates new products to market such as reusable cutlery kits, jewelry, key rings, night-lights, wallets, and bags.
Giveaways: Students who attend this event are eligible to receive a Sustainability Care Package featuring eco-friendly products, such as face masks, reusable cutlery sets, and more, while supplies last!
Restrictions: Validated UH Hilo SP21-CB ID required to receive giveaways.
For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367
