UHHSA “Vitamin R” Mental Health and Wellness Day - Event Details

UHHSA “Vitamin R” Mental Health and Wellness Day

Thursday, April 29, 2021, 11:00am – 12:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha UH Hilo Students!



Kick back and destress with your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) and Blue Zones Project Committee on Thursday, April 29th, from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon in Campus Center Plaza to learn how to rejuvenate your “Vitamin R” through rest, relaxation, and recreation. We will be giving away care packages full of self-care items, interactive activities, and more, while supplies last!



For event inquiries, please contact Roanne (uhhsa6@hawaii.edu) or Nadra (uhhsa9@hawaii.edu).

Special Restrictions: Must have a validated Spring 2021 UH Hilo ID to receive giveaways. Masks are required.

For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

