UHHSA Student Appreciation Day - Event Details

UHHSA Student Appreciation Day Thursday, April 29, 2021, 11:00am – 12:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Aloha UH Hilo Students!



Join your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) on Thursday, April 29th, from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon in Campus Center Plaza for our Student Appreciation Day event! We will be serving Subway To Go meals, refreshments, and giving away student care packs to help you power through the last few weeks of the semester, while supplies last. We hope to see you there!



For event inquiries, please contact uhhsa6@hawaii.edu. Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask and bring a validated Spring 2021 UH Hilo student ID. For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

