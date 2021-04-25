The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu - Announcement Details
This announcement is being held online. Streams in 2 parts: Act 1 and Act 2
The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu
The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu
By Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl
Directed by Justina Mattos
Set during the tumultuous period immediately following the fall of the kapu system and during the arrival of the first American missionaries, The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu explores the relationship between Hawaiʻi’s Queen and the missionary women who seek to convert her to Christianity. Kaʻahumanu’s ultimate choice is made with the hope that it might serve to protect her nation during a time of catastrophic loss and immense change.
This is an early off-book rehearsal of the production that was set to open April 3, 2020. Due to the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic, the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center was shut down indefinitely March 16, 2020. With the premonition of this impending shut down, the cast and artistic staff of the production hurriedly rallied together to salvage what they could, videotaping this final rehearsal three weeks before the scheduled opening.
Starring:
Desiree Moana Cruz as Kaʻahumanu
Catherine Williams as Sybil Bingham
Nicole Gour as Lucy Thurston
Danielle Kwami as Hannah Grimes
Keʻalohilani Kama-Hosea as Pali
The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu is available for streaming in two parts March 30 through April 30, 2021.
The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu Act I - youtu.be/rYe1QUw0oTE
The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu Act II - youtu.be/0T4cM1Rc1YA
For more information, contact: lbd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7491
Tags: performing arts drama online only
What's also happening?
Announcements
- The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu
- The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu By Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl Directed by Justina Mattos Set during the tumultuous period immediately following the fall of the kapu system and during the arrival of the first American missionaries, The ...
- 2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions - Apply Now!
- Vulcan Video Productions is UH Hilo's video production program that provides opportunities for students to gain experience and education in video production and broadcasting with high quality equipment and editing programs. ...
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
- Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
- Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.