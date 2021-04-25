The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This announcement is being held online. Streams in 2 parts: Act 1 and Act 2

The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu

By Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl

Directed by Justina Mattos



Set during the tumultuous period immediately following the fall of the kapu system and during the arrival of the first American missionaries, The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu explores the relationship between Hawaiʻi’s Queen and the missionary women who seek to convert her to Christianity. Kaʻahumanu’s ultimate choice is made with the hope that it might serve to protect her nation during a time of catastrophic loss and immense change.





This is an early off-book rehearsal of the production that was set to open April 3, 2020. Due to the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic, the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center was shut down indefinitely March 16, 2020. With the premonition of this impending shut down, the cast and artistic staff of the production hurriedly rallied together to salvage what they could, videotaping this final rehearsal three weeks before the scheduled opening.





Starring:



Desiree Moana Cruz as Kaʻahumanu

Catherine Williams as Sybil Bingham

Nicole Gour as Lucy Thurston

Danielle Kwami as Hannah Grimes

Keʻalohilani Kama-Hosea as Pali



The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu is available for streaming in two parts March 30 through April 30, 2021.



The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu Act I - youtu.be/rYe1QUw0oTE

The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu Act II - youtu.be/0T4cM1Rc1YA

For more information, contact: lbd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7491

