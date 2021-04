The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

The Conversion of KaŹ»ahumanu

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Location: The Conversion of KaŹ»ahumanu Act I - https://youtu.be/rYe1QUw0oTE The Conversion of KaŹ»ahumanu Act II - https://youtu.be/QbIpdADUxBk

By Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl

Directed by Justina Mattos



Set during the tumultuous period immediately following the fall of the kapu system and during the arrival of the first American missionaries, The Conversion of KaŹ»ahumanu explores the relationship between HawaiŹ»iā€™s Queen and the missionary women who seek to convert her to Christianity. KaŹ»ahumanuā€™s ultimate choice is made with the hope that it might serve to protect her nation during a time of catastrophic loss and immense change.



This is an early off-book rehearsal of the production that was set to open April 3, 2020. Due to the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic, the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center was shut down indefinitely March 16, 2020. With the premonition of this impending shut down, the cast and artistic staff of the production hurriedly rallied together to salvage what they could, videotaping this final rehearsal three weeks before the scheduled opening.





The Conversion of KaŹ»ahumanu is available for streaming in two parts March 30 through April 30, 2021.



Starring:



Desiree Moana Cruz as KaŹ»ahumanu

Catherine Williams as Sybil Bingham

Nicole Gour as Lucy Thurston

Danielle Kwami as Hannah Grimes

KeŹ»alohilani Kama-Hosea as Pali





Special Restrictions: Online only:

For more information, contact: lbd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7491

