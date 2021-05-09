SAC loves you BERRY MUCH - Event Details

SAC loves you BERRY MUCH Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 2:30pm – 4:00pm Location: CC Plaza Join SAC for some refreshing Acai bowls from Sweet Cane Cafe and learn about the open positions we have for the 2021-2022 academic year!



We really look foraward to meeting you and talking more about opportunities with in SAC.



No preregistration required, Acai bowel will be given away on a first come first served basis.



For questions contact Victoria at sacep2@hawaii.edu. Special Restrictions: Any SPRING 2021 student validation required. Face masks required. Social distancing enforced. For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

