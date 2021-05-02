Don't Stress, Just Dance! - Event Details

Don't Stress, Just Dance! Friday, May 7, 2021, 4:00pm – 6:30pm Location: CC Plaza Join SAC for a night of Just Dance!



We know finals are just around the corner. Come and Dance the stress away before a week of studying for finals!



Food and refreshments will be provided while supplies last.



For questions contact Victoria at sacep2@hawaii.edu Special Restrictions: SPRING 2021 CB or SAC ID validation required. Face masks required. Social distancing enforced. For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

