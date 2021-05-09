End The Day With Poke - Event Details

End The Day With Poke Monday, May 10, 2021, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Do you know what day it is? That's right, it's the first day of finals week!



What better way to celebrate your hard work and perseverance than with a poke bowl? Grab a friend and head down to Campus Center Plaza to pick up a rewarding treat from SAC while you learn about our available positions.



No reservations are required, both "S21UHHDCO" and "S21UHH-CB" students are welcomed.



For questions, contact Mekaila at sacep1@hawaii.edu. Special Restrictions: Students must wear a mask and bring a validated UH Hilo SPRING 2021 student ID. For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

