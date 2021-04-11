Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Conference and Awards - Event Details
Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Conference and Awards
Location: Zoom
Aloha Vulcans!
Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program for our annual Student Leadership Conference. The Ka Lama Ku Conference is designed to provide an opportunity for students and the community to come together to explore leadership through a single theme. 2020 and 2021 have been years of such dramatic change and turmoil. In an effort to hold space for this and explore the unique ways that we have all adapted and have come through this year.
The theme for this year’s conference is Cross-Cultural Conversations: Building Resilience.
Date: April 16, 2021 9:00am-3:00pm
At this conference, we will be able to examine the role of culture in building personal and community resilience, reflect on personal experience with resilience and we will have the opportunity to recognize leaders within our UH Hilo community.
This year we will have the opportunity to honor our UH Hilo students in their formal and informal leadership roles from 12:30-1:25 as we reveal who has been selected for this year's Ka Lama Ku Awards.
Conference Schedule:
8:30 am - Zoom Open
9 am- 9:30 pm - Opening (Acknowledgment of Place, Housekeeping, Into Joshua)
9:30 am -10:00 am - Key Note Opening
10:00 am - 11:00 am - Block 1
11:00 am- 12:00 pm - Block 2
12:00 pm - 12:30 pm- Break
12:30 pm -1:25 pm - Ka Lama Ku Awards
1:30 pm -2:55 pm - Block 3
This schedule will be updated with speakers’ names and presentation descriptions as they are finalized.
If you sign up prior to the priority deadline of April 9, 2021, we will provide all materials for the Conference and a mini promotional pack. These will be available for students who have paid the Campus Center Fee.
This event is open to all UH Hilo students though registration priority will be given to UH Hilo students who have paid the Campus Center Fee. If you have not paid the Campus Center Fee, please still sign up and we will fill open seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pre-registration is required for this event.
For questions and to sign up please contact Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu.
Special Restrictions: Pre-registration required.
For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
