BOMB Ding Tea Giveaway - Event Details

BOMB Ding Tea Giveaway

Friday, April 23, 2021, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Join the Board of Media Broadcasting for some free boba courtesy of Ding Tea. We want to share some of the positions and benefits that are available for students who want to join our team.



We will be accepting on-site applications.



For Questions please contact Emma at bombmal@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Please wear a face mask and bring your validated UHH student ID

For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814

