BOMB Ding Tea Giveaway - Event Details
BOMB Ding Tea Giveaway
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Join the Board of Media Broadcasting for some free boba courtesy of Ding Tea. We want to share some of the positions and benefits that are available for students who want to join our team.
We will be accepting on-site applications.
For Questions please contact Emma at bombmal@hawaii.edu
Special Restrictions: Please wear a face mask and bring your validated UHH student ID
For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814
Tags: Campus Center VVP BOMB URH
What's also happening?
Announcements
- The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu
- The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu By Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl Directed by Justina Mattos Set during the tumultuous period immediately following the fall of the kapu system and during the arrival of the first American missionaries, The ...
- 2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions - Apply Now!
- Vulcan Video Productions is UH Hilo's video production program that provides opportunities for students to gain experience and education in video production and broadcasting with high quality equipment and editing programs. ...
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
- Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
- Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.