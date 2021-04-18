Wailau - April 2021 - Event Details

This event is being held online. Join the Wailau watch page on the day of the premiere or watch after the premiere. If you watch during the premiere, click on the YouTube logo on the lower left corner of the watch window and live chat with our Wailau hosts and even some of our storytellers! After the premiere, the event video will be available on the watch page.

Wailau - April 2021 Saturday, April 24, 2021, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: online UH Hilo's Wailau premieres on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. and will explore this episode's theme:

A Just World. Students Kuʻuhiapo Jeong and Dayva Escobar, along with topic expert Carlton Ruley, the Special Projects Coordinator for the Hawai’i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Restorative Justice Program, will host the online event.



April’s Wailau will showcase these storytellers:



- Evangeline Lemieux, “An Apology”

- Nicholas Iwamoto, “I’d Like a Large Order of Justice With a Side of Justice”

- Taylor Richard Smith, “Our Overt Landlord”

- Kathleen Baumgardner, “Lunch in a Just World”

- Reynelson K. Martin, Jr., “A Guarded Reflection”



Wailau storytellers include community members, students, alumni, and faculty and staff members.



Attend the Wailau premiere online: hilo.hawaii.edu/wailau/watch.php For more information, contact: kbaumgar@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7916

