Vulcan Video Productions - Apply Now! - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Vulcan Video Productions - Apply Now! Vulcan Video Productions is UH Hilo's video production program that provides opportunities for students to gain experience and education in video production and broadcasting with high quality equipment and editing programs.



Available Positions:

General Manager

Program Coordinator

Promotion Coordinator

Lead Vlog Editor

Lead Editor



Eligibility Requirements:

1. Must be a UHHilo student

2. Have a minimum GPA of 2.0

3. Enrolled in 6 or more credits



Please apply online at hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/vulcanvideo/join.php or go to Campus Center Rm #210 for an application.



Please email bombmal@hawaii.edu for any questions or concerns. For more information, contact: emmatani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 25, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements