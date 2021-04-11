2021 TCBES Symposium, Day 2 - Event Details

This event is being held online. please register on the Google Form link https://forms.gle/kXC9r5G76hGrwdL49

2021 TCBES Symposium, Day 2 Friday, April 16, 2021, 9:00am – 4:00pm Aloha UH Hilo 'Ohana! On behalf of the TCBES Marine and Terrestrial Environmental Researchers (TCBES MATERs) Club, it is with great pleasure that we are accepting abstracts for the 11th Annual Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Symposium! This conference will be an incredible opportunity to learn about the groundbreaking research being conducted within the TCBES community. This event will be held virtually on April 15 and 16. Registration deadline for presenters is April 5.



Register for the 2021 TCBES Symposium by following this link to the official TCBES website: tcbes.uhh.hawaii.edu/symposium/



While on the website, please register on the Google Form link (forms.gle/kXC9r5G76hGrwdL49) and the two Zoom webinar links (located on the TCBES website, shared above).



Note, you must register to attend whether you are just joining us to learn about TCBES graduate students' projects, bringing your class, or presenting.



Keynote Speaker: Christian Giardina - Research Ecologist | Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry, Pacific Southwest Research Station, USDA Forest Service



Title: Engaging history and embracing sacredness: an agency perspective on cultivating biocultural stewardship.



Abstract: Aloha members of the TCBES community. I'll start by sharing that this talk represents personal work very much in progress. And so the following description places a greater emphasis on proposals than conclusions. The past decade has seen important work on the history of conservation biology - work that has challenged the dominant perspectives shaping the foundations of this complex discipline. As a result, we researchers and practitioners find ourselves at an important cross road - do we continue to disregard legacies of racial and colonial injustice? Or do we engage and reconcile these legacies, and in the process fundamentally transform how we view our places and our charge as stewards. In this talk, I hope to summarize conservation biology's history, identify critical disciplinary developments, and share how I have tried to decolonize agency approaches to conservation. I close by proposing a new (old) biocultural model of conservation that I believe if adopted would represent a powerful transformation of our discipline that ultimately will increase the effectiveness of our work and improve the wellbeing of our communities. Mahalo - I look forward to our conversation.



Christian's Bio: Christian studied Zoology and Political Science at Duke University (BS, 1987). Following three years of urban focused work with homeless youth in NYC and Denver, he pursued Justice Studies at the Iliff School of Theology (MAR, 1993) with thesis work on Indigenous Autonomy in eastern Nicaragua. Ever the student, he soils, forest management and global change at Colorado State University (MS, 1996) and University of Denver (PHD, 1999). Following a post-doc at UHM studying forest carbon and climate change, he joined the USDA Forest Service where he has been studying: forest responses to global change; restoration of ecosystem processes; and the reintegration of an ethic of sacredness into resource management. He currently is supporting state efforts to achieve carbon neutrality under global change and community based stewardship. For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573

