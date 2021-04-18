Brah, have you heard about BoMB? - Event Details
Brah, have you heard about BoMB?
Location: CC Plaza
Join the Board of Media Broadcasting for some free Bradda Pops, a favorite Big Island treat. We will be sharing some of the opportunities we have on campus for those who are interested in media broadcasting and accepting on-site applications for any of our vacant positions.
Hope to see you there, brah.
For questions contact Emma at bombmal@hawaii.edu.
Special Restrictions: Validated UHH student ID and face mask required
For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814
Tags: Campus Center BOMB VVP URH
