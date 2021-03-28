Student Life Center is CLOSED on Good Friday, 4/02/21 - Event Details
Student Life Center is CLOSED on Good Friday, 4/02/21
For more information, contact: aoam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7605
What's also happening?
Announcements
- BOSP Secretary Open Position
- Open Position with the Board of Student Publications! Secretary Applicant Must be a - UH Hilo student in good academic standing, - Have a minimum GPA of 2.0, - And must be enrolled in at least six credits. ...
- Student Activities Council (SAC) Open Positions - Apply Now!
- SAC Applications are open. The Student Activities Council (SAC) provides programs, activities and services which serve the co-curricular cultural, social, recreational and educational interests of students of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. ...
- UH Hilo Relay for Life Committee Positions Open
- The UH Hilo Relay for Life Planning Committee is currently seeking dedicated students who are interested in volunteering to help plan the 2021 Relay for Life. ...
- EXTENDED- Spring 2021 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition
- **Deadline Extended until April 2, 2021 ** The online **Spring 2021 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition** is now open! All mediums (_drawing, painting, #D objects, videos, sculptures, ceramics, mixed media, etc._) accepted. ...
- 2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions - Apply Now!
- Vulcan Video Productions is UH Hilo's video production program that provides opportunities for students to gain experience and education in video production and broadcasting with high quality equipment and editing programs. ...
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
- Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
- Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.