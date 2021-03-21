Student Life Center is Closed on Prince Kuhio Day, 3/26/21 - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Student Life Center is Closed on Prince Kuhio Day, 3/26/21 Friday, March 26, 2021 For more information, contact: aoam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7605

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 21, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements