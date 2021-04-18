Be Well to Excel - Event Details
This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 871 1860 6884 Passcode: UHHSA
Be Well to Excel
Location: CC Plaza
Hey there Vulcans!
Are you feeling a bit unwell? Maybe you’re struggling academically, spiritually, physically, mentally, or emotionally?
Come join UHHSA for Teapresso and Aloha Mondays while our speakers tell you about the services they offer!
There will be several activities and giveaways to help you relax and reflect. We will have a mug decorating station set up for anyone looking for a proper space for coffee and contemplation. We will also have locally printed journals and exercise gear for our giveaways. This event is open to the entire UH community and is completely free. Come learn about yourself and how to be well on April 20th, 2021!
Sign up using this Google Form: go.hawaii.edu/JtJ
For questions Contact U`i at uhhsa2@hawaii.edu
Special Restrictions: Social Distancing Requirments will apply. All attendees must wear face masks.
For more information, contact: uhhsa2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-6367
