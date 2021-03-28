State of the University Address - Event Details
This event is being held online.
State of the University Address
Location: YouTube Livestream
Chancellor Bonnie D. Irwin presents a State of the University Address on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 12:30pm. Her Address will be streamed live via YouTube. Here is the link:
youtu.be/3KUpRYStW_M
A detailed flyer is attached for your information, and is available in an alternate format upon request. Contact (808) 932-7339 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), deneen@hawaii.edu for assistance.
Feel free to contact urevents@hawaii.edu with any questions.
For more information, contact: urevents@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7339
Tags: chancellor address speech livestream faculty/staff students parents
What's also happening?
Announcements
- RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open
- The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...
- Spring 2021 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition
- The online **Spring 2021 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition** is now open! All mediums (_drawing, painting, #D objects, videos, sculptures, ceramics, mixed media, etc._) accepted. ...
- BOSP Secretary Open Position
- Open Position with the Board of Student Publications! Secretary Applicant Must be a - UH Hilo student in good academic standing, - Have a minimum GPA of 2.0, - And must be enrolled in at least six credits. ...
- Student Activities Council (SAC) Open Positions - Apply Now!
- SAC Applications are open. The Student Activities Council (SAC) provides programs, activities and services which serve the co-curricular cultural, social, recreational and educational interests of students of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. ...
- UH Hilo Relay for Life Committee Positions Open
- The UH Hilo Relay for Life Planning Committee is currently seeking dedicated students who are interested in volunteering to help plan the 2021 Relay for Life. ...
- 2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ...
- UHHSA Care Packages
- Aloha students! We at the University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) know how difficult this academic year has been! For students who have had a tough time getting to campus, and for students who have had a tough time having ...
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
- Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
- Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.