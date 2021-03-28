State of the University Address - Event Details

This event is being held online.

State of the University Address Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 12:30pm Location: YouTube Livestream Chancellor Bonnie D. Irwin presents a State of the University Address on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 12:30pm. Her Address will be streamed live via YouTube. Here is the link:



youtu.be/3KUpRYStW_M



A detailed flyer is attached for your information, and is available in an alternate format upon request. Contact (808) 932-7339 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), deneen@hawaii.edu for assistance.



Feel free to contact urevents@hawaii.edu with any questions. For more information, contact: urevents@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7339

