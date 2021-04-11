Let's Taco-bout Bomb - Event Details

Let's Taco-bout Bomb Friday, April 16, 2021, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Library Lanai Aloha Vulcans!



Get to know the members of the Board of Media Broadcasting over some free Taco Bell. We will be presenting some of our vacant positions within our organizations and telling you how you can join our team. We will also have information about our programs Vulcan Video Productions and University Radio Hilo.



For more information please contact Emma at bombmal@hawaii.edu Special Restrictions: Validated UH Hilo ID cards are required

Face masks are required For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814 Tags:

