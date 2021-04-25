Just a Splash of Color - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Just a Splash of Color

Friday, April 30, 2021, 3:30pm – 5:30pm

Location: CC Plaza

Come tie-dye with SAC! Tie-dye away with your own colorful, custom tie-dye item! You will be able to tie-dye shirts, masks, and scrunchies! You can customize as many items as you'd like however masks and scrunchies are limited and will be given away on a first come first served basis!



We highly encourage you to sign up for your time slot as it is a first come first serve basis!



Please ensure you have the S21UHH-CB or S21UHH-SAC validations on your ID as they are required for entry.



Masks and gloves are required to be worn at ALL TIMES!



Sign up with the link below: go.hawaii.edu/JME

Special Restrictions: Please ensure you have the S21UHH-CB or S21UHH-SAC validation.

Mask and gloves required.

Social distancing enforced.

Limited seating.

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

