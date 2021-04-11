ONWARD to SAC's Movie Night - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

ONWARD to SAC's Movie Night Friday, April 16, 2021, 7:30pm – 9:30pm Location: CC 301 Come one, come all as we go ONWARD to SAC's movie night.



SAC will be showing the Disney Pixar movie, ONWARD. We will have food and refreshments available, but engorge pre-sign ups as they will be limited.



Please use this form to sign up: go.hawaii.edu/JMs



Seating limited and filled on a first come first serve basis



To join you will need to bring a S21UHH-CB or S21UHH-SAC validated ID.



For questions contact Victora at sacep2@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 937-7374

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 11, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ... Vulcan Video Productions - Apply Now! Vulcan Video Productions is UH Hilo's video production program that provides opportunities for students to gain experience and education in video production and broadcasting with high quality equipment and editing programs. ... UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now! UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ... Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info) Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...