ONWARD to SAC's Movie Night - Event Details
ONWARD to SAC's Movie Night
Location: CC 301
Come one, come all as we go ONWARD to SAC's movie night.
SAC will be showing the Disney Pixar movie, ONWARD. We will have food and refreshments available, but engorge pre-sign ups as they will be limited.
Please use this form to sign up: go.hawaii.edu/JMs
Seating limited and filled on a first come first serve basis
To join you will need to bring a S21UHH-CB or S21UHH-SAC validated ID.
For questions contact Victora at sacep2@hawaii.edu.
For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 937-7374
Tags: Campus Center SAC Movie Night
