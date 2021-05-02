SAC's Destress with DIY Facial Masks - Event Details
SAC's Destress with DIY Facial Masks
Location: Campus Center 301
Aloha Vulcans,
Come join SAC for a DIY event creating your own skincare facial mask! As we prepare for our finals, using a face mask throughout the week will not only relax our bodies but help our skin rejuvenate after a long day of studying!
This event will be held in CC 301 from 4:00-6:00PM using time slots. Sign up here to reserve your preferred time slot: go.hawaii.edu/BMJ
Light snacks and refreshments will be provided while supplies lasts!
Special Restrictions: Masks must be worn at all times.
S21UHH-CB or S21UHH-SAC ID validation is required.
For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC Campus Center DIY
