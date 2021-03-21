Dance Collective: Pandemic Edition - Event Details

Dance Collective: Pandemic Edition Saturday, March 27, 2021 The Dance Collective: Pandemic Edition showcases the works of eleven intrepid choreographers through ten inspired pieces. This virtual dance concert puts the spotlight on a segment of this island’s talented and dedicated dance community, who despite the pandemic managed to find the time, energy and means to bring you this show. Until we can all meet in a live setting once more, we hope you will enjoy this gift of dance.



Available to stream Friday, March 26th @ 7:00p.m. – Sunday, March 28th @ 10:00p.m.

Visit: artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu to watch.



*Some material may not be suitable for all audiences. For more information, contact: lbd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

