Everyday Is Lei Day - Event Details

Everyday Is Lei Day

Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 4:00pm ÔÇô 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Do you know what May Day is? Do you want to learn more about Hawai╩╗i and how to make lei l─ü╩╗─ź?



Head down to CC301 and join SAC, K─źpuka, and Hui M─ülama Makanalua as we celebrate the culture and values of Hawai╩╗i Nei. In honor of May Day and Hawai╩╗i's traditions, we would like to invite you to learn how to make lei l─ü╩╗─ź, which will be donated and placed on the marked graves of Hansen╩╗s disease patients that were buried at Kalaupapa peninsula on Moloka╩╗i.



Students will also learn more about Hui M─ülama Makanalua╩╗s project, while sipping on some local drinks and enjoying some ╩╗ono snacks! Grab a friend and sign up here before reservations are filled: go.hawaii.edu/JcV



For questions, contact Mekaila at sacep1@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Students must wear a mask, bring a validated "S21UHH-CB" or "S21UHHSAC" student ID, and have a confirmed time slot.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

