Everyday Is Lei Day - Event Details
Everyday Is Lei Day
Location: Campus Center 301
Do you know what May Day is? Do you want to learn more about Hawaiʻi and how to make lei lāʻī?
Head down to CC301 and join SAC, Kīpuka, and Hui Mālama Makanalua as we celebrate the culture and values of Hawaiʻi Nei. In honor of May Day and Hawaiʻi's traditions, we would like to invite you to learn how to make lei lāʻī, which will be donated and placed on the marked graves of Hansenʻs disease patients that were buried at Kalaupapa peninsula on Molokaʻi.
Students will also learn more about Hui Mālama Makanaluaʻs project, while sipping on some local drinks and enjoying some ʻono snacks! Grab a friend and sign up here before reservations are filled: go.hawaii.edu/JcV
For questions, contact Mekaila at sacep1@hawaii.edu.
Special Restrictions: Students must wear a mask, bring a validated "S21UHH-CB" or "S21UHHSAC" student ID, and have a confirmed time slot.
For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC Campus Center Kipuka
