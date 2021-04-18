SAC Speaks For The Trees - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

SAC Speaks For The Trees

Thursday, April 22, 2021, 4:00pm – 5:30pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Have you ever seen the Lorax movie? Do you know that the Lorax speaks for the trees? Well so do we!



Join SAC at CC301 to paint your very own pots and take home a "truffula tree" plant. In celebration of Earth day and honoring the movie we all loved as children, SAC would like to encourage you to join us at this event where students will also receive some movie-themed items and giveaways.



Grab a friend and sign up here as reservations are required: go.hawaii.edu/PcJ



For questions, contact Mekaila at sacep1@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Students must wear a mask, bring a validated "S21UHH-CB" or "S21UHHSAC" student ID, and have a confirmed time slot.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: