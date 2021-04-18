SAC Speaks For The Trees - Event Details
SAC Speaks For The Trees
Location: Campus Center 301
Have you ever seen the Lorax movie? Do you know that the Lorax speaks for the trees? Well so do we!
Join SAC at CC301 to paint your very own pots and take home a "truffula tree" plant. In celebration of Earth day and honoring the movie we all loved as children, SAC would like to encourage you to join us at this event where students will also receive some movie-themed items and giveaways.
Grab a friend and sign up here as reservations are required: go.hawaii.edu/PcJ
For questions, contact Mekaila at sacep1@hawaii.edu.
Special Restrictions: Students must wear a mask, bring a validated "S21UHH-CB" or "S21UHHSAC" student ID, and have a confirmed time slot.
For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu
- The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu By Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl Directed by Justina Mattos Set during the tumultuous period immediately following the fall of the kapu system and during the arrival of the first American missionaries, The ...
- 2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions - Apply Now!
- Vulcan Video Productions is UH Hilo's video production program that provides opportunities for students to gain experience and education in video production and broadcasting with high quality equipment and editing programs. ...
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
- Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
- Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.