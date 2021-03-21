Spring 2021 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition - Announcement Details

Spring 2021 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition The online Spring 2021 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition is now open!



All mediums (drawing, painting, #D objects, videos, sculptures, ceramics, mixed media, etc.) accepted.

Currently enrolled UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students of all majors are welcome to enter.



The deadline to receive all online submissions is March 26th, 2021.



Submit up to 5 pieces w. no entry fee.



Please submit artwork to uhhiloart.org/ For more information, contact: hilostudentarts@gmail.com (808) 895-6507

