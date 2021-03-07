TCBES M.S. Cohort 2020 Lighting Talks, Ignite Format, 2 of 2 - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

TCBES M.S. Cohort 2020 Lighting Talks, Ignite Format, 2 of 2 Friday, March 12, 2021, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Seminar: UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science, M.S. Cohort 2020 Lightning Talks, Ignite Format, afternoon 2 or 2



Speaker - Presentation Working Title

Silas, Krystal - We’re All Mad Here

Kubo, Kimsky - Low Land and High Elevation Forest Restoration

Kapono, Tressie - Understanding change over time through remote sensing time series of Honoliʻi and Aliʻi Drive, Hawaiʻi

Pigao, Amberly - Did you know Mauna Kea has a Montane cloud forest?

Kapono, Lauren - Sea-Level Rise Impacts on ʻŌpihi Habitat at Kalaemanō, Hawaiʻi

Robins, Casey Anuhea - Linking plant litter and litter-dwelling arthropod functional traits to predict ecological interactions.

Glazner, Jessica - Unlocking resilience drivers to inform coral reef management action

Mladinich, Stephanie - The Mosquito Chronicles: Monitoring Mosquito Abundance and Distribution in the High Elevation Forests of Hawai'i Island

Apwong, Maybeleen - Abiotic and Biotic Drivers of mangrove sedimentation and carbon burial

Springer, Whitney - Loving Dolphins to Death

Asiata, Tearina - Climate change, mosquitoes, and American Samoa



