TCBES M.S. Cohort 2020 Lighting Talks, Ignite Format, 1 of 2 - Event Details

TCBES M.S. Cohort 2020 Lighting Talks, Ignite Format, 1 of 2 Friday, March 5, 2021, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Master's Cohort 2020 Lighting Talks



Speaker: [Presentation Title]

Muraoka, Darrian - Waiwai Ola: We are the Moʻo of our Waters

Spengler, Alexander - Coral Colony Collocation Between Sea and Sky

Graves, John - Herbivores might save our coral reefs

O'Reilly, Naya - Patterns of Humpback Whale Entanglement events around the Main Hawaiian Islands

Kekiwi, Erika - Advancing forest bird monitoring techniques

Waiki, Shayla - Monitoring Sewage Pollution in Keaukaha

Justice, Robert - Identifying the Relationship between Vocal Repertoire and Social Dominance in the ˊAlalā

Nakoa, Crispin - A multi-indicator approach to identify sewage hotspots along the Hilo, Hawaiʻi coastline

Chambers, Trevor - The Changing Use of Limu and what it could mean for people and exploited aquatic environments

Goodale, Kelly - Internship with Mālama Na Honu: Trends in Nesting and Basking Hawaiian Green Turtles on O‘ahu, Hawaiʻi

Stewart, Kainalu - Collaborative efforts to reevaluating the vulnerability of Lalo (French Frigate Shoals) in relation to sea-level rise and climate change

Criscione, Rose - Glyphosate: herbicide or fertilizer?



