TCBES M.S. Cohort 2020 Lighting Talks, Ignite Format, 1 of 2 - Event Details
This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES
TCBES M.S. Cohort 2020 Lighting Talks, Ignite Format, 1 of 2
Seminar:
UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Master's Cohort 2020 Lighting Talks, Ignore Format, afternoon 1 or 2
Speaker: [Presentation Title]
Muraoka, Darrian - Waiwai Ola: We are the Moʻo of our Waters
Spengler, Alexander - Coral Colony Collocation Between Sea and Sky
Graves, John - Herbivores might save our coral reefs
O'Reilly, Naya - Patterns of Humpback Whale Entanglement events around the Main Hawaiian Islands
Kekiwi, Erika - Advancing forest bird monitoring techniques
Waiki, Shayla - Monitoring Sewage Pollution in Keaukaha
Justice, Robert - Identifying the Relationship between Vocal Repertoire and Social Dominance in the ˊAlalā
Nakoa, Crispin - A multi-indicator approach to identify sewage hotspots along the Hilo, Hawaiʻi coastline
Chambers, Trevor - The Changing Use of Limu and what it could mean for people and exploited aquatic environments
Goodale, Kelly - Internship with Mālama Na Honu: Trends in Nesting and Basking Hawaiian Green Turtles on O‘ahu, Hawaiʻi
Stewart, Kainalu - Collaborative efforts to reevaluating the vulnerability of Lalo (French Frigate Shoals) in relation to sea-level rise and climate change
Criscione, Rose - Glyphosate: herbicide or fertilizer?
All are welcome!
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu
