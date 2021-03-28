Relay Week-Luminaria and Closing Ceremony - Event Details
Relay Week-Luminaria and Closing Ceremony
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Aloha Vulcans!
We know you have missed our annual overnight Relay for Life Event, but we hope that you join us to celebrate survivors and take part in some of your favorite pieces of Relay for Life in this week-long event.
Every year, more than 6,700 Hawaii residents are diagnosed with an invasive type of cancer. Join us and the American Cancer Society to “Save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”
If you have questions or would like to get involved please reach out to us at uhhrelay@hawaii.edu or fill out this google form: go.hawaii.edu/JrD
Luminaria & Closing Ceremony
Thursday, April 1, 2021 6:00 pm- 7:30 pm
Campus Center Plaza
Join the Relay for Life Team in closing out our Relay event and remembering our survivors. The Luminaria Ceremony is a somber moment of remembrance of a life touched by cancer. We invite everyone to join us for this moment of remembering by attending and placing a luminaria bag on our display to commemorate a loved one.
Additionally, we invite you to join our Virtual Relay Challenge though out the month of March.
- Must be a UH Hilo student to be entered for the prize
- Must be a registered participant on the UH Hilo Relay for Life team
- The person who walks the most step will get a Relay Swag Pack
- Each eligible per who enters and completes a minimum of 5,000 steps will be entered to win a Fit Bit. Every 5,000 additional sets you do you will be given an additional entry.
- March 1-April 1
Email Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu for the link to enter.
Special Restrictions: Open to all UH Hilo students with a validated student ID. Face masks must be worn and physical distancing rules must be followed.
For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center RISO Relay For Life CCS
What's also happening?
Announcements
- RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open
- The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...
- BOSP Secretary Open Position
- Open Position with the Board of Student Publications! Secretary Applicant Must be a - UH Hilo student in good academic standing, - Have a minimum GPA of 2.0, - And must be enrolled in at least six credits. ...
- Student Activities Council (SAC) Open Positions - Apply Now!
- SAC Applications are open. The Student Activities Council (SAC) provides programs, activities and services which serve the co-curricular cultural, social, recreational and educational interests of students of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. ...
- UH Hilo Relay for Life Committee Positions Open
- The UH Hilo Relay for Life Planning Committee is currently seeking dedicated students who are interested in volunteering to help plan the 2021 Relay for Life. ...
- EXTENDED- Spring 2021 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition
- **Deadline Extended until April 2, 2021 ** The online **Spring 2021 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition** is now open! All mediums (_drawing, painting, #D objects, videos, sculptures, ceramics, mixed media, etc._) accepted. ...
- 2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions - Apply Now!
- Vulcan Video Productions is UH Hilo's video production program that provides opportunities for students to gain experience and education in video production and broadcasting with high quality equipment and editing programs. ...
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
- Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
- Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.