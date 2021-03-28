Relay Week-Relay Trivia Night - Event Details
Relay Week-Relay Trivia Night
Location: Zoom
Aloha Vulcans!
We know you have missed our annual overnight Relay for Life Event, but we hope that you join us to celebrate survivors and take part in some of your favorite pieces of Relay for Life in this week-long event.
Every year, more than 6,700 Hawaii residents are diagnosed with an invasive type of cancer. Join us and the American Cancer Society to “Save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”
If you have questions or would like to get involved please reach out to us at uhhrelay@hawaii.edu or fill out this google form: go.hawaii.edu/JrD
Relay Trivia Night
Wednesday, March 31, 2021 6:00 pm-7:00 pm
Zoom
Join the Relay for Life Team in a high-stakes trivia night! All trivia will be centered on Relay for Life and Cancer prevention. There will be a prize for the winner! Registration is required! If you would like to sign up, please use this google form: go.hawaii.edu/JSv
Additionally, we invite you to join our Virtual Relay Challenge though out the month of March.
- Must be a UH Hilo student to be entered for the prize
- Must be a registered participant on the UH Hilo Relay for Life team
- The person who walks the most step will get a Relay Swag Pack
- Each eligible per who enters and completes a minimum of 5,000 steps will be entered to win a Fit Bit. Every 5,000 additional sets you do you will be given an additional entry.
- March 1-April 1
Email Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu for the link to enter.
Special Restrictions: Open to UH Hilo students.
For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center RISO CCS Relay For Life
